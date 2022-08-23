Salma Hayek recently took part in the filming of Without Bloodthe new film by Angelina Jolie. The shooting of the film took place in Italy and the story is taken from the novel by Alessandro Baricco.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Hayek Pinault praised working experience with Angelina Jolie as the director of the project. The two artists had already collaborated together in Eternals by Chloe Zhao. But this time around, the actress was directed by Angelina Jolie and the experience she went through was super positive.

Salma Hayek reveals: “Angelina Jolie is the best director I know”

Speaking of the experience of working with the director, Salma Hayek stated: “Angelina Jolie is the best director I’ve ever worked with. I loved working with her; enjoyed every second. It’s a difficult piece, but it was so delicious to get to work every single day. She is a genius and I think this could be the best film of her. You have done an extraordinary job, really ”.

In addition, the actress said: “I was completely blown away by his mind, his dedication, his technical knowledge and his control of every aspect, as well as his vision which is so clear. She is so good with actors, so passionate and so focused. Most importantly, I was amazed by her kindness to every single person on the set. I talked to my co-star Demián Bichir about it and we were saying, ‘Wow, she’s really great.’