Angelina Jolie is the touch of class chosen by Giusi Ferré

TONGELINA JOLIE

Tireless militant of various political causes and blockbuster actress, he was in Rome with his two daughters, Zahara and Shiloh. But what stood out was her role as a diva, starring in the latest Marvel superhero movie, The Eternals. Where she embodies the divine Thena, a ferocious warrior who draws on cosmic energy.

Directed by the revelation director Chloé Zhao, the beautiful and fragile Angelina (46 years old) appears more athletic than ever and stands out among the favorite guests of Antonio Monda, coordinator of the event for seven years now, who worked on relaunching the event last year in the emergency of the pandemic .

Earrings With an important line like the ring on the left hand, they accentuate the statuesque aspect of this surprising woman, who in action films (remember Lara Croft?) Gives her best.

Silhouette Impeccable column line, yet draped to outline the bodice and waistline and pleated along the left side to suggest a sense of elegant movement.

Splendor There is something both iconic and futuristic about the material that shapes this sculpted dress: in its understated splendor, natural mesh is more precious than a jewel.

Shade It is sumptuous, but unusual. No gold and silver, but a sophisticated bronze color that removes any suspicion of exhibitionism. Atelier Versace (October 24, première of The Eternals).

