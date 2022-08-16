Angelina Jolie jealous of the friendship between Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock?

Among Brad Pitt Y Sandra Bullock there is a great friendship that was formed for years, but it seems that despite the fact that they are already separated there is still something that manages to awaken the jealousy of his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, and then we will tell you about it.

It should be noted that the friendship of Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock is very strong as with Julia Robertsthe same one that occurred before I met Angelina Joliebut the 58-year-old actor thanks to his latest statements has caused jealousy in the mother of his children.

Recall that Brangelina were married from 2014 to 2019, but their relationship began in 2005, after the actor divorced Jennifer Anistonand it seems Jolie never showed jealousy for the friendship that her husband had with these beautiful women at the time.

Among them Sandra Bullock, there are even those who have assured that they are the perfect couple after Brad Pitt’s statements, as he explained that his friendship with Bullock is something that has been going on for many years and that the actress He has been an unconditional person with him.

It seems that Brad Pitt many times the called for your help and the actress has come, leaving what she was doing suspended to go out and help him.

What do Angelina Jolie and Sandra Bullock have in common?

Another trait that Sandra Bullock shares with Brad Pitt’s ex-wife is that she also chose to be the mother of adopted children and has devoted himself fully to raising his children Louis and Laila Bullock.

Angelina Jolie has not given an opinion about her ex-husband’s friendships and it is clear that after her divorce, the actress will give fewer opinions about Brad Pitt. The truth is that the actor since his divorce has been very close to people who are very important to him, such as Sandra Bullock or his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

