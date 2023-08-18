Angelina Jolie joins the trend of wearing deep-rooted blonde hair

Along with the most unexpected breakups this summer, we’re also freaking out Many changes in ‘look’ Famous’s Hailey Bieber surprised with a ‘mini bob’ cut and Emma Stone also opted for this haircut, in addition to changing her dark color to blonde. Except for her character in 1999’s Girl, Interrupted, in which she appeared with platinum blonde hair, Angelina Jolie She has chosen dark shades for most of her successful career. Until a few months back.

At the beginning of summer, Angelina said goodbye to her gray hair and opted for a blonde shade that impressed her followers. This week we learned that the actress has decided to leave her natural hair Although the ending retained the incredible tone she had chosen a few months back. In case you don’t remember the incredible change in his ‘look’, we leave you with this photo:

Stephanie Reynolds,Getty Images

Two months after this transformation, the actress’s hair has grown out and some of the darker roots that she got naturally can be seen. While this new look isn’t as drastic as Kim Kardashian’s bob or Beyoncé’s blonde, the contrast between the chocolate roots and honey-hued ends is making fans swoon. As Miley Cyrus would say, this ‘look’ is the best of both worlds.

mega,Getty Images

gotham,Getty Images

After seeing this variation of Angelina’s ‘look’ we have come to the conclusion that there is no reason to choose between blonde or brown hair when you can have both and thus get a great result.