Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga and Madonna among the celebrities who met Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II He died today at 96 years of age, in January of this year he celebrated his 70th anniversary of having reached the throne and during all that time he witnessed some of the greatest moments in the history of humanity. Likewise, thanks to the position he occupies as one of the most important figures in the world, he also rubbed shoulders with great personalities from both politics and the world of entertainment.

For an ordinary citizen, being able to greet Lady Gagathe Spice Girls or even to Marilyn Monroe, It would be a dream come true. But for these celebrities, it was an honor to be able to bow in front of Elizabeth II. If you take into account the long years that the monarch carried the weight of the English crown on her shoulders, the number of public figures she met is countless. These are just some of the most prominent.

Marilyn Monroe



As Elizabeth II began what would be a long reign at the head of the United Kingdom, Marilyn Monroe She made history as one of the most outstanding actresses in Hollywood. The two personalities couldn’t be more different from each other, perhaps linked by the fact that they were both the same age.

But although an ocean separated them, the two gigantic women met on the night of October 29, 1956. The setting was London, more precisely the premiere of the film The Battle of the River Plate organized in the Leicester Square. The monarch attended the movie night that took place in her native country while Monroe was there since she had just finished recording The Prince and the Showgirl in the English city.

The historic moment was captured on video and shows Marilyn Monroe waiting in line as the queen slowly walks by as she greets each guest. Arriving at the place of the protagonist of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, both women give each other a gigantic smile while the actress makes a deep bow.

Lady Gaga



Lady Gaga is one of the prominent names in the music industry. Her songs with deep lyrics and catchy rhythms placed her among the most listened to artists of the moment and her stunning and exotic fashion sense only boosted her fame. The Born This Way author has been in the spotlight on more than one occasion thanks to her eye-catching outfits, but few top the one she chose to meet the Queen of England.

Those who know the monarch tend to choose subtle looks, however, the singer said that she also wanted to look like royalty. In this way, the photos of the meeting showed Isabel II with a demure black ensemble accompanied by a Lady Gaga dressed from head to toe in red latex, with an outfit with puffed sleeves and a high neck crowned with a gigantic outline of the same tone, but made with diamonds.

The meeting took place in Blackpool, England, on December 7, 2009 at the Royal Variety Performance, a show that is organized annually and is usually attended by the royal family.

madonna



madonna It is a difficult name to forget and, even more difficult, is not knowing who it is. But not for Elizabeth II. The meeting between the queen of England and the queen of pop in 2002 went down in history as a most uncomfortable moment since, when greeting the Material Girl, the monarch did not recognize her.

The incident occurred at the premiere of james-bond: Another day to die. The monarch was invited to see the film and, by protocol, she also had to greet the actors. When it was her turn to madonna After bowing, she couldn’t help but laugh out loud when she heard Isabel say she didn’t know who she was. To this day, questions remain as to whether she really didn’t recognize her or whether she was a display of the queen’s famous sense of humor.

Angelina Jolie

Despite Angelina Jolie She is best known for her role as an actress and director, she also entrusted part of her life to contribute to improving the lives of those in need. It is this aspect of her career that led her to meet Queen Elizabeth II in 2014. In that year, the monarch summoned the actress from Girl, Interrupted to appear at Buckingham Palace to grant her an honorary title in gratitude. for his hard work to stop sexual violence in war zones.

Other great characters whom Queen Elizabeth met were the film director Alfred Hitchcock in 1955; the british girl band Spice Girls in 1997; American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, in 2011; the editor-in-chief of fashion magazine Vogue, Anna Wintour in 2018 and the billionaire businessman Bill Gates in 2021.

