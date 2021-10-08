Angelina Jolie lands on Instagram: “My profile to give voice to Afghanistan”

Angelina Jolie lands on Instagram. The American actress – among the few absent to date on social media – has chosen to open an official profile in honor of the Afghan people, of those who today no longer have the opportunity to speak, in an increasingly dramatic situation.

Angelina shared as the first (and currently only) post the letter sent to her by an Afghan teenager. “Right now the Afghan people are losing the ability to communicate on social media and express themselves freely – wrote the movie star on social media – So I came here, on Instagram, to share their stories and the voices of those around the world who are fighting for their basic human rights ”. The letter immortalizes the harsh reality without mincing words. “Before the arrival of the Taliban we all went to work or school – writes the young Afghan – we had all our rights and we could defend them. But since they arrived we’ve been scared, and we believe that all our dreams are now unattainable “.” Some people say that the Taliban have changed – it continues – But I am not convinced, because they have a really bad past. “The young woman adds:” We all have lost our freedom and we are imprisoned again. ”









Jolie then has told about his experience in Afghanistan beforeSeptember 11, 2001, recalling the refugees who already fled from the Taliban 20 years ago. “I was on the border with Afghanistan two weeks before the attack on the twin towers. It was 20 years ago. Today it is disgusting to see how once again Afghans have to flee their homeland due to the fear and uncertainty that grips their land. country”. “To have spent so much time and money, shed blood and lost lives and then come to this is a failure almost impossible to understand and accept,” continued the actress, referring to the withdrawal of American forces and the siege of the Taliban on Kabul, which handed over the South Asian country to Islamic extremists on 15 August. “Hundreds of women and girls fought and hoped for an education. I will work for them, continuing to look for ways to help. And I hope you will join me “, concluded the star, inviting his parents (currently) 4.7 million and a half of followers to support the cause of Afghan refugees.







