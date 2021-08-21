Angelina Jolie lands on Instagram to post a letter from a young Afghan woman: “It’s a failure, they are losing their freedoms”

One and only post in favor of Afghan refugees: Angelina Jolie debuts with a new Instagram profile by choosing to raise awareness among her people 2 millions and a half of followers on one of the most tragic and delicate themes of the last few days. In the difficult hours when the Taliban continue to control Kabul and the whole of Afghanistan, the actress and director shared a letter sent to her by an Afghan teenager, underlining how the entire population is gradually losing the freedom to express themselves again. and to use social media. “This is why I came to Instagram”, explains the actress, “to share their stories and the voices of those around the world who are fighting for fundamental human rights”. Jolie then recounted her experience in Afghanistan before theSeptember 11, 2001, recalling the refugees who already fled from the Taliban 20 years ago. “I was on the border with Afghanistan two weeks before the attack on the twin towers. It was 20 years ago. Today it is disgusting to see how once again the Afghans have to flee their land because of the fear and uncertainty that grips their country ”.

“A failure difficult to accept”

“To have spent so much time and money, to have shed blood and lost lives and then to arrive at this is a failure almost impossible to understand and accept,” continues Jolie, referring to the withdrawal of American forces and the siege of the Taliban on Kabul. last August 15 he handed the South Asian country into the hands of Islamic extremists. “Hundreds of women and girls fought and hoped for an education. I will strive for them, continuing to look for ways to help. And I hope you will join me ”, concluded the American actress inviting her parents 2 and a half million of followers to support the cause of Afghan refugees.

