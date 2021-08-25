Angelina Jolie lands on social networks to support Afghanistan

Angelina Jolie has finally “debuted” on social media, and she did it for a good cause: in her first post she showed her support for Afghanistan.

For the first time Angelina Jolie landed with a personal profile on social networks and her first post and confessed that she did it with a very clear purpose: “Right now, the Afghan people are losing the ability to communicate on social media and express themselves freely. So I came to Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those around the world who are fighting for human rights “, wrote the actress posting the moving letter addressed to her by an Afghan girl.

Angelina Jolie: the social debut

Through social media Angelina Jolie has published a moving letter from a Afghan girl and has expressed its intention to commit to providing its aid to the Afghan people after the occupation of the Taliban. “It is disgusting to see Afghans displaced once again due to the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country. Spending so much time and money, shedding blood and losing lives just to get to this, is an almost impossible failure to understand “, wrote the actress, who on her official profile presented herself as “mother, director, special correspondent for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees”, and again:

“Watching how Afghan refugees – some of the most capable people in the world – have been treated like a burden for decades is disgusting. Even knowing that if they had the tools and the respect, as much as they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it. Like others who are committed, I will not abandon you. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you will join me ”.

Philanthropy

Angelina Jolie has always been involved in humanitarian causes and beneficial. In addition to being a UNHCR ambassador over the years, the actress has visited numerous refugee camps and made large donations to support the most vulnerable people. The actress has 3 adopted children during some of her travels in Africa, Cambodia and Vietnam. In addition to them, the actress had three other children along with ex-husband Brad Pitt, from whom she separated in 2019.