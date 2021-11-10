Angelina Jolie lashes out against the censorship of gay kissing

Angelina Jolie, who plays Thena in the new Marvel movie, has lashed out at those who don’t approve of the homosexual relationship in the film. Marvel has refused to cut the gay kiss scenes with the result that in some countries, Eternals will not be released.

Angelina Jolie is present among the protagonists of the new Marvel film, Eternals, released in Italy on November 3.

The American actress has always been on the side of the rights of the “less strong””And, also in this case, he wanted to have his say on the request from some Middle Eastern countries to cut scenes portraying life of a homosexual couple cwith a son.

“I am sad for that public but proud of Marvel who refused to make cuts to the film”, these are the words of Jolie.

Eternals and the homosexual couple

Eternals is the story of the Eternals, an immortal alien race created by the Celestials, who, after living secretly on Earth for over 7,000 years, come together to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. In the film Angelina Jolie plays the role of Thena, a fearless and ethereal warrior who, due to an illness, sees the memories most dear to her vanish from her mind.

Angelina has repeatedly said that she put a lot of her own, and of her history, into the character she played. Perhaps for this the actress world famous is fond of the new Marvel movie and she lashes out against those countries that want to censor what, according to her, is a beautiful love story.

This is the homosexual couple formed by Phastos, aka Brian Tyree Henry, and Well, Haaz Sleiman, who have recently become parents. The main scandal is given by a kiss that the two boys exchange.

The reasons for the censorship and the words of Jolie

Some Middle Eastern countries had asked Marvel to censor this scene, but Disney (to which Marvel belongs) has decided not to comply with the request and, therefore, the film it will not arrive in theaters on 11 November, as had been foreseen instead.

In Egypt, Lebanon, United Arab Emirates and Jordan, the film has instead suffered cuts in all the scenes of affection, both homosexual and heterosexual.

“I still can’t understand how we live in a world today where there are still people who don’t recognize Phastos as a family, and the beauty of that relationship and that love. The fact that someone gets angry, feels threatened, does not approve or appreciate it … is truly ignorant “, commented Angelina Jolie during the press conference for the presentation of the film in Australia.

The critical situation in the countries of the Middle East

The situation in the countries of the Middle East is difficult, as we know. Being homosexual can sometimes even cost your life, as often denounced by NGOs, for example Amnesty International, which recently pointed out that in Saudi Arabia repression of civil rights and sexual freedom intensified. However, the requests for censorship for Eternals are not only those related to homosexual scenes. In Kuwait and Qatar, for example, censorship was requested for religious reasonsi, given that, in these countries, the representation of prophets and gods is considered blasphemous. But as said by Jolie it is absurd to think that there are still places in the world where love cannot be free to express itself only because it is outside heteronormativity. Love is love, in the cinema as well as in real life.