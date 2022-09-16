Angelina Jolie leaked her first photos with Brad Pitt to the press in 2005

At the end of 2021, Angelina Jolie assured that after the relationship she had with the actor, He had made the decision to separate due to “irreconcilable differences” and for the “well-being” of his family.

The last six years of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been marked by the media attention received after announcing their separation . The couple is currently in the middle of a custody fight over their six children.

A fact that gave something to talk about in the history of the ex-partner was from an FBI investigation in which it was revealed how in 2016 the actors had fought during a private plane trip. On that occasion, Brad Pitt being drunk, grabbed Angelina Jolie by the head, shook her in the bathroom, then hit the ceiling four times.

The couple has given something to talk about since they began their relationship in 2004 when they met on the set of the movie Mr and Mrs smith. It is worth mentioning that their relationship bore fruit while Pitt was still married to actress Jennifer Aniston.

Since the beginning of his love story “Brangelina” (as the couple became known), he remained in the eye of the paparazzi. From that account it is worth mentioning one of the first official episodes where the actors were seen together in 2005 sharing in Kenya.

The images circulated in various media, and this year it was revealed that the same were sent by Angelina Jolie to the paparazzi. This It was revealed by Juan Wenner, who in 2005 was the owner of the US Weekly medium, the medium that spread the images.

“(…) we had the world premiere, the debut of Brangelina”, stated Wenner in his memoir Like a Rolling Stone, and where he also mentioned that the photographer who had taken the images of the famous it had the details of the places where the actors would be.

Beyond this revelation in Wenner’s book, It is unknown why the actress would have given all these data to a media outlet. Questions abounded and it was not until 2006 that the actress spoke for the first time about her relationship with Pitt before the media. On that occasion, she revealed that she was pregnant and that she was expecting her first child with the actor.