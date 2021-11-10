Angelina Jolie lends her clothes to her daughters Shiloh and Zahara

In these days Angelina Jolie is engaged in the promotion of her new film Eternals and is around the world at various premieres. The American actress is officially single and on the red carpet she has chosen to bring the sons. A family-sized red carpet that is rarely seen.

To accompany Angelina Jolie on the red carpet we find in fact Maddox (20), Zahara (16), Knox and Vivienne (13) and Shiloh, the fifteen-year-old daughter who intrigued everyone.

Shiloh Pitt-Jolie

Shiloh Pitt-Jolie she is the first natural daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and over the years she has always presented herself dressed as a boy. A few years ago, since she was a child, she came out as a gender variant and her parents have always left her free to express herself.

But now Shiloh is 15 and on the red carpet she showed up dressed as lass, worn in clothes worn by her mother in the past. Shiloh is truly beautiful, she is the perfect mix between mom and dad and she is more and more like Angelina. Again, the actress supported her daughter and even gave her her clothes, which Shiloh wore with some minor changes. He preferred shorter and more cheeky versions, certainly more suitable for his young age.

At the Los Angeles premiere of the Marvel movie, Shiloh sported a long beige designer dress Gabriela Hearst. In London, however, she chose a dress Dior black and white that Angelina wore in 2019 at the time of Maleficen. In both cases she wore dresses with dancers.

Zahara Jolie Pitt

Also Zahara Jolie Pitt chose a mother’s dress for the Eternals premiere in Los Angeles and sported a dress Elie Saab Couture covered with crystals. This dress was worn by Jolie in 2014 on the red carpet of the Oscars.