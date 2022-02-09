Angelina Jolie lines up her kids at the Eternals preview in Los Angeles

A real occupation of the territory. In this case of the red carpet. It took place on the evening of Los Angeles, theworld premiere of Eternals by Chloe Zhao. AND Angelina Jolie has lined up the whole family: “his” Eternals are Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, the twins Vivienne and Knox. All at attention and smiling around supergirl mom. Only Pax is missing, the second son adopted in a Vietnamese orphanage.

Angelina Jolie and her Eternals, all together again

Thus (almost) everyone in the group had not seen each other for some time. Maybe even from the red carpet of Maleficent 2. Only a vacation in Paris had brought them together. But now, on the red carpet of the premiere of the blockbuster distributed worldwide by the Walt Disney Company, everyone was there. A few hours earlier, the announcement that Angelina Jolie will be in Rome on Sunday 24 October. Eternals it is in fact the closing film of the Rome Film Fest and director Chloe Zhao and the superstar are expected. Plus Richard Madden, Keith Haring and Gemma Chan. The film will arrive in Italian cinemas on November 3.

They wanted me strong

On the evening in Los Angeles, Mom had with her a detail / homage to her Thena: the golden thread that runs from her lips to under her chin. The character she plays in the film, in which, after the “end” of the Avengers, she is the turn of the mysterious Eternals to reunite. Coming out (I’ve always been on Earth). And save the planet. “I did it, this movie, for them. My children always ask me to be strong, stronger. And so I decided to start with the cinema. this character, my Thena, is a warrior “.

In the photo above, the family is truly lined up like the superheroes in the movie poster. Angelina Jolie (46) is surrounded by Maddox (20), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15) and the twins Vivienne and Knox (13). The children she is really in love with. Zahara, in particular …

Zahara, mother’s darling

The adolescent, of Ethiopian origin and already a designer of her own line of jewels (could the golden thread on her mother’s face be hers?), Is also linked to her mother by commitment and activism. Mentioned several times by the diva, she has just participated with her and the poet Amanda Gorman at Variety’s Power Of Women. Now, her bond with her mother has also become fashionable. The girl’s dress, on the red carpet of Eternals, it’s the same one that mom Angelina wore at Oscar Night 2014. Then there was Brad Pitt. That not her husband yet. In fact, the wedding arrived in the following August …

That old dress …

Zahara, adopted in 2005 by the ex couple, has grown up and today she also exchanges clothes with her mother. The actress herself confessed: «We have chosen to dress in natural tones and vintage style. From my old Oscar dress to the rest, everything is recycled “. But with her, Angelina has a special relationship: “My daughter is truly an extraordinary young African woman. She was born in Ethiopia. I learned so much from her. She has always been part of my family, but she is very attached to her origins. To her country and to her continent. and I’m proud of her and I admire her, I almost have a reverence for her for her “.

