Angelina Jolie Lino Pillow situation Afghanistan lined up

The situation in Afghanistan it has acquired more and more dramatic folds. Ever since the Taliban entered a Kabul, declaring themselves ready to proclaim the birth ofIslamic Emirate in Afghanistan and to bring the law of the Shari’a, many have tried to leave the capital. Now more than ever, therefore, the country needs not to be ignored, especially in view of the changes underway, which could greatly disadvantage and penalize minorities and women, nullifying when conquered in recent years. Many well-known faces, both foreign and local, have also made their voices heard, who have chosen to use their social networks as a sounding board, to inform about the dramatic situation in the Asian country. From Linen Pillow, celebrity endorsement UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) to Angelina Jolie, appointed UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador in August 2001.

Using notoriety to raise awareness: from Angelina Jolie to Lino Guanciale

Always close to social issues, Lino Guanciale has lent his face to various campaigns promoted by the organization of United Nations. In 2017 and 2019 he also participated in short missions, respectively to Lebanon and Ethiopia. Now more than ever, therefore, the Avezzano interpreter has chosen his platform to inform as many users as possible about what is happening in Afghanistan. The actor, who will soon return to the small screen with three fiction – The Red Door 3, Survivors And We – is however engaged on several fronts. And just as a testimonial for the UNHCR, in July he brought a show entitled to the theater Flee the earth and the waves. The story follows the story of an Afghan child, who makes the “journey of hope” by sea, on the run towards a better future.

Jolie’s new Instragram account: debut post on Afghanistan

Not only Lino Guanciale. In the last few hours, Instagram witnessed the official entry of Angelina Jolie. The interpreter Oscar Prize Best Supporting Actress for Interrupted Girls inaugurated his social profile in line with the role of Goodwill Ambassador. The former Mrs. Pitt, who in less than 24 hours of activity has collected over 4.7 million followers, shared a letter received from an Afghan teenager.

“This is a letter sent to me by a teenager in Afghanistan. Right now, the Afghan people are losing the ability to communicate on social media and express themselves freely. Therefore I came to Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those around the world who are fighting for their basic human rights. ” – so the interpreter, which we will soon see in the new Marvel film Eternals, she expressed herself. Always at the forefront of the struggle for the rights humans, Angelina Jolie has therefore decided to give a voice to those who, due to force majeure, have been deprived of it.

READ ALSO: “It was the hand of God”: the first trailer of Napoli as seen by Paolo Sorrentino