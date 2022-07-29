Angelina Jolie: look, summer 2022 outfit to copy

Waking up and reaching the airport in pajamas has always been the dream of many travelers, especially when the departure is scheduled for the early hours of the morning. A style choice that may turn out to be too casual, unless you are Angelina Jolie. Which, nonchalantly, rewrote the rules of the travel look. Confirming his growth in the stylistic field and establishing himself fashion icon even at high altitudes.

The travel look according to Angelina Jolie

Immortalized outside Heathrow Airport with her son Pax, Angelina Jolie when traveling focuses on comfort. Which, in his case, is not synonymous with neglect. Flawless as always, choose a chocolate-colored sartorial daytime pajamas, with white contrasting edges, by Valentino. That combines the comfort of the night with the glamor of the day, making the actress’s style take off. With a relaxed attitude, but a luxury design, is the casual-chic ensemble that all the other celebs will soon copy.

Elegance first of all

From the 90s to today Angelina Jolie’s style has undergone major changes. If before it was the champion of a total leather look, with tight and very sensual silhouettes. Now, thanks to a new stylist and a focus on sustainability, her wardrobe is full of elegant and sophisticated pieces. From Red Carpet to street-style, evolution is before everyone’s eyes. With an effortlessly chic new image, the actress rediscovered herself as a fashion icon. She dictating new trends and style rules even in the most informal situations.

To complete the outfit

Even in the choice of accessories, which go perfectly with the flight pajamas, there is no room for randomness. On the feet he wears the slippers VLogo, made of tan grained leather with golden details by Valentino Garavani. Easy to remove and put back in case of airport checks. Eyeglasses Pilot in light gold Japanese titanium from the same brand, to cover jet-leg dark circles. And the shoulder bag, much more chic than any hand luggage, Tote Jumbor quilted by Saint Laurent.

