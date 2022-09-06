Angelina Jolie looks like an angel when she appears in public in a white t-shirt and flared silk pants

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie showed off her dazzling looks in a casual outfit when she went out to The Angels Sunday with his son Pax Thien in the midst of her divorce battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The 47-year-old star put her killer curves on display in a white tank top and flared black silk pants.

Related news

The Academy Award winner was seen with her son people to pick up a dog bed and other supplies, looking stunning as ever while adding inches to her height in matching platform sandals.

peoplewhom Angeline and her third husband, Brad Pittadopted in 2007, wore a purple Awake NY cap with a beige T-shirt, black baggy pants, and white canvas shoes.

Last month, Jolie told People that Pax “worked hard” taking pictures on the Italian set of her fifth directorial feature Bloodless, where she worked in the assistant director department.

The traumatic drama, starring Salma Hayek and Demian Bichiris an adaptation for the big screen of Alessandro Baricco’s 2002 novel, which “had a profound effect on the Eternals action star.”

“I read it just as I was going through the beginning of a very dark time in my life. I read it in the month following my divorce [en 2016]”said Angeline a Variety last month.

How many children does Angelina Jolie have with Brad Pitt?

pitt Y Jolie they also have Maddox, 21, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt live a complex family moment

While this is undoubtedly a stressful time for the family, Jolie he seemed to put his legal troubles behind him as he enjoyed the day with his second oldest son.

The report of FBI recently published includes claims that pitt was drinking on a private jet where he grabbed Jolie and yelled at her, allegedly injuring her elbow.

An FBI statement said at the time: “In response to allegations made after a flight within the United States special aircraft jurisdiction that landed in Los Angeles with Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances. And no further investigation will be pursued.” “.