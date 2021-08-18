Angelina Jolie loses in court to Brad Pitt

Let’s say it right away: it’s just a battle. Because the war is still ongoing. And this stumbling block of Angelina Jolie is likely to make the rest of the conflict against Brad Pitt even more bloody. The story, in fact, is anything but over. And in between there are always them. The six children of the former Hollywood golden couple: Maddox, who is 19, Pax, 16, Zahara 15, Shiloh, 14, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

The background

When it seemed that the solution for the custody of the 5 minor children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was at hand, the diva cleared the cards. How? Asking to change judge. Stating that John W. Ouderkirk – the magistrate who had even married the couple back in 2014 – had not disclosed “having ongoing business and professional relationships” with Pitt’s legal team. Jolie “thinks it’s unfair for him to preside over” divorce hearings. Which has been going on for four years now.

The Lost Battle of Angelina Jolie

After weeks of waiting, the answer finally came. The California Superior Court, based in Orange County, officially ruled that Ouderkirk must remain on the case. The documents read that the judge had communicated in time and made all the necessary information of the cases that had seen him involved with the law firm representing Brad Pitt.

But it is also written that Angelina Jolie was aware of Ouderkirk’s appointment and his previous relationships since August 2018. She could and should have raised the question then: her request today is therefore out of time. The process can then go on.

Brad Pitt’s reaction

And this is precisely the reason that angers the Pitt team the most. “This is the judge that was originally proposed by Angie’s team. He married them, for God’s sake, ”a source close to the actor told the Daily Mail. Who was able to exclusively view the documents of the sentence. “It’s the classic example of someone trying to get the referee removed at the end of the game because he knows he won’t like the result.”

The reason for the dispute: the children

But what’s going on between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie? The actor asked that the custody of the children be halfway with the ex-wife. That is, he wants to spend the same time with the boys as their mother does. An even 50 and 50. But the actress and director has always answered this solution with a sharp no.

The real reason for such a clear refusal is not known. All you can do is speculate. And that is to think that Angie says no out of spite. Or who wants to have total control over the education of their children. Or, again, that he doesn’t trust Brad’s parenting skills. Whose alcohol addiction was the proverbial straw that broke Jolie’s patience.

The cause continues

The result, however, does not change. 4 years after their separation, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have not yet managed to find an agreement that permanently closes the divorce. Carrying out an infinite cause. Which is likely to go on even further given that last month Angelina Jolie fired yet another lawyer.

And we must not forget that the youngest children of the couple are only 12 years old. Six are missing for the age of majority: we hope not to have to talk about this cause for so long.

