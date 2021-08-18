Angelina Jolie lost battle to have judge removed from divorce case with Brad Pitt: the two have not yet reached an agreement

To Angelina Jolie A request to remove Judge John W. Ouderkirk from overseeing his divorce from was denied Brad Pitt and the related family custody case.

In court documents filed Monday and made public by People, the California Superior Court in Orange County ruled that Judge Ouderkirk – who married the ex-couple in 2014 – will remain on the case.

It was reported in August that Angelina Jolie, 45, had requested the removal of Ouderkirk as this had not fully disclosed his business relationship with Pitt’s attorneys.

Because Angelina Jolie had requested the judge be removed

In a document filed at the time in the Los Angeles Superior Court, Jolie argued that Ouderkirk should have been removed from the case because of his relationship with one of the two parties.

The judge had not disclosed that “have ongoing business and professional relationships »with Pitt’s legal team, therefore Angelina Jolie thought that “it was not right that he was the one to preside over the hearings.”

But the court said no, and has officially ruled that Ouderkirk will remain on the case.

This decision was made because, according to documents obtained by People, the judge had communicated all the necessary information in good time cases involving him with the law firm representing Brad Pitt.

Furthermore, it would appear that Angelina Jolie knew of Judge Ouderkirk’s appointment as early as 2018, and therefore would have raised the matter too late.

At what point is the legal battle of the Brangelina

After four years, it’s not over yet legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The actress filed for divorce in 2016, but the two have yet to come to an agreement.

One of the reasons – perhaps the main one – why this divorce has not yet ended is the question of child custody: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14 and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

In this regard, the last agreement of the couple dates back to 2018, but evidently it did not work: Brad Pitt wants more, he wants joint custody of her six children, and then took Jolie back to court.

For her part, Jolie doesn’t really like it and asks for a psychological evaluation of her ex-husband before reaching an agreement on custody.

