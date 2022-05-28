Angelina Jolie, Madonna, Kevin Costner and other celebrities who have more than 5 children

Many of the hollywood celebrities they are characterized by having successful careers, but also by many peculiarities of their personal life. Over time, it is common to know that well-known media personalities begin romances and form families, some reaching incredible numbers among their members.

Among the celebrities there are large families, some with well-known members who have had large offspring and with different partners. So much so, that several of his children have also become famous.

madonna

The queen of pop not only dedicated herself to reaping great successes like Like a Virgin either Material Girl but also had the opportunity to raise 6 beautiful sons. Her eldest daughter, Lourdes, was the result of her relationship with the Cuban actor Carlos Leon. She was then followed by the arrival of Rocco, whom she had with her then-husband, the director Guy Ritchie. The rest of his 4 sons they are adopted.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Before what was the scandalous divorce of the protagonists of Mr and Mrs smith, Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie They formed one of the most established families in Hollywood. The couple, currently separated, share 6 children which include 3 adopted children: Maddox, Pax and Zahara and 3 biological children: Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Angelina Jolie poses with her six children.

Kevin Costner

the protagonist of Dance with wolves Y The Untouchableshas a total of 7 sons Of which 3, he had them with his first wife Cindy. another one of his sons had it with an ex-girlfriend. Since 2004 he has been married to Christine Baumgartnerwith whom he had 3 sons plus.

Related news

alec baldwin

During her marriage to Kim Basinger, alec baldwin had their first daughter Ireland. Sadly, the couple divorced but the actor found love again in who is now his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

Alex and Hilaria Baldwin have been happily married since 2012.

The couple has had to deal with some controversies over the years, the latest being the dramatic incident on the set of rust that placed the actor in the eye of the storm. Even so, they have become parents of 6 children and there is a seventh on the way!

Stellan Skarsgård

The actor of Swedish origin has known how to leave an important lineage of sons who are also making a name for themselves in the industry. The actor has a total of 8 children.

The Skarsgård lineage poses for a fun family photo.

Along with his first wife, myhad 6 children among whom are Alexander, Gustaf, Sam, Bill, eija Y Valter. The couple divorced in 2007 and the actor married Megan Everett with whom he had Ossian and Kolbjorn. After this, the actor underwent a vasectomy since he considered that eight children was more than enough.

mick jacgger

The legendary singer and leader of the Rolling Stones has a total of 8 children that he shares with several of his ex-partners. But that’s not all, since not only has he already become a grandfather, but he also has great-grandchildren. A fact that left more than one is shock is that his son, his youngest Deveraux (2016), is only two years younger than his great-grandson. jagger.

Clint Eastwood

The 91-year-old actor is the father of 8 children which belong to 6 different women. Some of them also decided to follow in their father’s footsteps, as is the case with Scott, Francesca, allison, Morgan Y kathryn eastwoodAlthough none have been as successful as clint knew how to have

Clint Eastwood poses with his eight children at the Mule premiere.

Mel Gibson

the protagonist of Brave Heart Y Deadly weapon has had, over 40 years, a total of 9 children with 3 different women. Her eldest daughter is 42 years old and his youngest son is 5.

Eddie Murphy

The 61-year-old comedian has 10 children, which he had with five different women. He had two children with two different girlfriends. Along with his first wife Nicole, had five children. After the couple divorced, she had a brief relationship with Mel Bthe member of the Spice Girlswith whom he had a daughter.

He is currently married to the actress Paige Butcher with whom he shares 2 children.

Eddie Murphy in a Christmas family portrait with 8 of his 10 children.

mia farrow

The American actress tops this list with 14 children of which 4 are biological. With her second husband, Andre Previn, had 6 children (3 biological and 3 adopted). When the marriage ended, the actress Annie Hall started a relationship with Woody Allen. The couple welcomed a boy and two adopted children.

mia farrow decided to separate from the director after learning that he had a romantic relationship with Soon-Yi Previn, one of his adopted daughters from his previous marriage. In addition, the actress accused him of having abused their daughter, Dylan. All this led to a media scandal that continues to this day. Currently, Allen Y Prevent they are married.

Already as a single mother, mia farrow adopted 5 more children. Unfortunately, of the 10 adopted children of hers, 3 have passed away.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!