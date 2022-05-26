Angelina Jolie makes a film in Italy, the first take in Puglia

The presence in Valle D’Itria of the Hollywood star is truly a source of great joy and excitement for everyone: “It is not the first time that a film has been shot in Martina but it is the first time that our city has been chosen by a film production. very prestigious international. The historic center will go to the big screen all over the world with an important image and economic return “, underlined Palmisano on social media.

The arrival of film production, with Jolie, is expected in just over a week, with the set that should be set up right in the historic center. The actress and director had already been to Puglia last March, landing with a private jet at Brindisi airport, and then moving between some areas of the Lecce coast. Other scenes from the film will also be shot in Rome and Matera.