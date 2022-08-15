Angelina Jolie makes life impossible for Brad Pitt

Years have passed since the definitive separation between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the most beautiful couple in Hollywood known as Brangelina, but the actress continues to hinder her ex-husband. Let’s see how.

A real war has been going on for six years. In fact, much has passed since the separation from the front page of Brangelinathe most glamorous couple in Hollywood made up of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt. The divorce has not yet been officially signed between the two, and according to one of the usual sources always well informed and not very discreet, cited by the gossip page Page Six, much of the responsibility for this stalemate would be attributable to the actresswho has recently completed the filming in Italy of his new film as a director.

She would absolutely not want to soften her uncompromising position and find a common position with her still not ex-husband, who on several occasions has requested the shared custody of her six children, three of whom are adopted, with Jolie. But Angelina has always opposed a granite refusal. She is also trying, so she continues her source, to complicate her father’s relationship with her boys.

These are the words used by mister X, “Looks like Angelina is determined not to give Brad joint custody. And there are those who say she will not remarry until the children are legally of age so as not to give any satisfaction to Pitt.“.

Angelina would like to take revenge for the difficult moments in the couple due to Brad’s addiction to alcohol.