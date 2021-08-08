Angelina Jolie makes the queen bee. Bees endangered, humanity in danger

Without bees, humanity dies out. Well, this is the version of the catastrophists. “If the bees disappeared, mankind would die out in 4 years“. It is not certain whether Albert Einstein pronounced the phrase, but it is certainly the emblem of the real danger that humanity is running. Angelina Jolie the most glam actress in Hollywood, a tribe of children, hers and adopted, a divorce complicated by Brad Pitt with aftermath of infamous accusations, double breast mastectomy in a preventive key, you do not spare in anything. Humanitarian causes are always on your agenda. Now Angelina, Muse of Guerlain, takes the field with a new project. You just don’t advertise. She puts her face on it (and also her heart), the sponsor puts his wallet into it. But on one condition that it is always linked to a charitable initiative. And so Angelina becomes godmother of a program born in favor of female empowerment.

The Alliance Women for Bees born with the blessing of UNESCO is a winner. All united to support female entrepreneurship through the protection of bees and biodiversity. And so we discover that the api alarm has also been launched at the level of the European Union, even if it does not talk enough about it, especially in times of pandemic. Scientists are alarmed by the sharp decline in pollinators across Europe. “It’s time to act, if we don’t, future generations will pay a very high price,” said Environment Commissioner Karmenu Vella.

Endangered bees: humanity in danger. In Germany, where the “greens”, understood as a political force, still count for something, nightmares are stirred that should interest everyone because the policies of unbridled exploitation of natural resources are putting at risk the integrity of the environment and the very survival of man.

A referendum to save them but there are those who rise up. The agricultural sector is furious. The economic mechanism that puts the integrity of nature at risk is not going to stop even in the face of the dangers of extinction.

Poisons, pesticides, pollution, urbanization, magnetic fields and climatic mutations are eliminating valuable pollinating insects of fruits and vegetables. Be good and shut up Jolie thinks about saving bees and women.

From flower to flower. Towards emancipation. Women for Bees will come to life within the Biosphere Reserves and will be led by the French Observatory of Apidology to support beekeepers from different countries, from Russia to Ethiopia to Cambodia.

It is precisely in Cambodia that the actress founded her foundation dedicated to her son Maddox, to alleviate extreme poverty.

“I hope that the training of the participants of Women for Bees can improve their independence, their living conditions, their communities,” says the actress. One last curiosity.

