doQWhat makeup secrets does Angelina Jolie have? The protagonist of ‘Maleficent’ or ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’ has her beauty tricks like any woman, and they work for her. At 46 years old, she is splendid.

His first film was shot in 1982, along with his father Jon Voight, he caught the attention of many for his features, especially, her full lips. Precisely one of the makeup secrets it’s about this part of your anatomy.

In another Digital Journalist article we talk about the beauty secrets of Cate Blanchett, protagonist of the Lord of the Rings saga, today about Angelina Jolie and makeup tricks.

Angelina Jolie Makeup Secrets Revealed

Angelina shot the movie Maleficent in 2014, during filming, one of her makeup artists Matin Maulawized revealed one of the best kept secrets. How do you achieve that plump lips effect so sexyand? The makeup artist commented to several media outlets:

How do you highlight your lips?

“You just have to paint outside the corner of your lips, it can also be with concealer. Thus, the ends of the lips will be sharper and more perfect, like Angelina’s.”. In addition, Angelina wears a creamy red lipstick that she spreads evenly over her lips.

In the next video Matin Maulawizada recreates one of the makeup that Angelina Jolie did for ‘the red carpet’.

Using the concealer

On other occasions, the actress has commented on some of her preferences about makeup, and it also has to do with concealer, like what she says in the video; “I don’t want to have to rely on a make-up artist, I feel more comfortable with just a little concealer on my dark circles.”

your dermatologist

In the video she reveals that she not only cares about makeup, also takes the health of your skin seriously. She has been to the same dermatologist since she was 11 years old, and her name is Rhonda Rand, her mother took her to her consultation as a child to see her first scar.

IPL laser (pulsed light) against dark spots

Angelina, according to the video, usually resorts to pulsed light treatment to reduce spots. TAfter becoming pregnant, areas of darker pigmentation appeared on the face and resorted to this treatment.

Your favorite cosmetic brand

It is called Hourglass and they are vegan cosmetics, this company has as corporate identity principlespromote animal rights. 1% of the company’s profits go to an NGO called the Nonhuman Right Project.

Hourglass cosmetics are also favorites of other celebrities like Zoe Saldana, Marion Cotillard or Gwyneth Paltrow.

your reflection

Angelina Jolie, think that external beauty is also a reflection of the interior(although unfortunately this is a utopia, there are beautiful people on the outside, who are not on the inside).

The actress commented in a reflection: “there is nothing you can put on your face to cover yourself, if your mind is black and your heart dark”.

Beauty products related to Angelina Jolie

Guerlain – Abeille royale youth aqueous oil 50 m

the protagonist of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider told in an interview published by womanandhome.com in 2021, that like any mother of six children she got used to to carry a big bag with all kinds of things: Books, t-shirts and cookies or snacks for children. One of the few things left for her was this oil.

The Guerlain Research Laboratory has worked with honey and royal jelly to create Abeille Royale A treatment program for the skin with BlackBee Repair active technology that helps stimulate key mechanisms of the skin’s repair process¹ to help continuously correct wrinkles and lto loss of firmness of the tissues.

The Aqueous Oil of Youth Advanced is the fruit of more than 10 years of research dedicated to honey and its repairing powers.

dedicated to honey and its repairing powers. Highly effective, it allows the skin to regenerate 9 times faster.*

skin visibly redensified, firm and radiant

Its surprising texture offers the richness of an oil, the lightness of a lotion and the power of a serum .

. Made with 95% ingredients derived from nature.

Elle magazine, for example, highlights among others the blush: Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush Quad Ghost Limited Edition.

HOURGLASS Ambient Lighting Blush Quad ~ Ghost Limited Edition

Product without parabens, vegan, gluten free. Four blush with illuminating effect.

La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Cream Facial Treatment – 100ml

Luxury cosmetics from the Swiss brand La Prairie. Firming cream with tensor effect.

The skin looks revitalized, smooth and toned, with a new sensation of softness and hydration.

HourGlass Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint SPF 15 – # Vanilla 30ml

A hydrating, firming foundation provides medium to full coverage to even skin tone and hide imperfections Fortified by advanced moisturizing hyaluronic acid for sagging and firm skin.

Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Pearlescent pigments provide a luminous finish.

Broad spectrum sunscreen against harmful UV rays Creamy whipped texture glides effortlessly onto skin.

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finis Foundation Stick

A versatile, long-lasting, waterproof and concentrated foundation. It combines the coverage of a concealer, the fluidity of a liquid and the light weight of a powder.

Contains twice as much pigment as traditional foundations. Provides instant, undetectable coverage in just one swipe Innovative formula adjusts to your body temperature for easy blending Conceals all discoloration and blemishes.

Provides an even, seamless, seamless finish Available in a wide range of shades to perfectly match every skin tone.

Hourglass Veil Translucent Mini Setting Powder – 0.07oz/2g

This delicate powder mattifies the pores, fine lines and wrinkles. They have an innovative Gold Sifter and Custom Cap that allow you to dispense the perfect amount of product.

Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder is formulated without talc, The translucent formula of the sheets has an invisible finish, making it perfect for all skin tones.

HourGlass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick – # Alabaster 7.2g/0.25oz

A versatile, long-lasting, waterproof and concentrated foundation stick. It combines the coverage of a concealer, the fluidity of a liquid and the light weight of a powder.

Contains twice the pigment of traditional foundation Provides instant, undetectable coverage in a single application

HourGlass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara – # Ultra Black 9.4g/0.33oz

An updated all-in-one mascara that creates stunning lashes. The innovative 4D Amplifying Brush combines 2 brushes in 1.

Provides maximum length, volume, lift and definition for extreme lashes. Cover lashes from the root tips for the highest volume in a single pass.



Hourglass Cosmetics Veil Mineral Primer SPF 15 1 fl oz. by Hourglass Cosmetics

Free of oils, fragrances and parabens; silky and light texture; primer or primer, for a smooth and easy makeup application; protects against UV damage; minimizes glare.

Hourglass Ambient Light Powder Palette

2017 Martha Stewart Weddings “Glow” Award Winner.

Create your perfect light with this palette featuring three shades of Ambient™ Lighting Powder.

incorporates using photoluminescent technology to filter harsh light and refine the appearance of the complexion

to filter harsh light and refine the appearance of the complexion Vegan and gluten free

