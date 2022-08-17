Angelina Jolie market facades

Angelina Jolie shines in elegant facades to go to the supermarket. | Special

Angelina Jolie shines in elegant facades to go to the supermarket and makes it clear that she is still one of the most beautiful women in entertainment. Although she actress of tapes like “tomb Raider” Y “Wanted” is no longer so active on the big screen, she continues to set trends with her peculiar way of being.

Although years ago Angelina Jolie was considered one of the bad girls of Hollywood for her talent, her beauty and some strange customs with her ex-partners, shortly before forming a family with brad pitt took a radical turn, also marked by the unfortunate loss of his motherthe dear Marcheline Bertrand.

Jolie went on to be one of the greats UN partnersfocusing its work on people in vulnerable situations such as children and refugees. Becoming a mother of six childrenthree adoptive and three biological, also made him focus on his care and on more philanthropic projects.

Angelina Jolie She is almost a legend, she has also served as a film director with extremely moving stories, but now it is her style to go to the supermarket that gives people something to talk about, since she has put aside glamor to show off her elegant looks.

It was with a the simplest white dress and sandalsThe way that Angelina Jolie He was seen on a trip to the supermarket with his youngest son, Knox Leon, one of the twins he had with Brad Pitt.

The film actress wore her hair natural, her face without makeup and sunglasses, making it clear that no matter how famous she is, like any mother, she is not saved from doing daily chores and also demonstrated the importance of spending quality time with each of your children.

Read more: Just like Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore raises mature women posing in swimsuits at 59

Angelina Jolie does not lower her guard against Brad Pitt

In the last hours it transpired that Angelina Jolie would have tried to sue the FBI for not proceeding legally against Brad Pitt for the incident that days later led him to file for divorce.

Apparently, Angelina Jolie filed the lawsuit anonymously and wants this incident to be considered in the custody trialbecause although she and the father of her children are already legally divorced, they have not yet reached a custody agreement in reference to their minor children.

For now, Angelina Jolie He remains in Europe with his children and Brad has been known to visit them to celebrate special occasions such as his youngest children’s birthdays.