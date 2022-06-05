Angelina Jolie meets displaced people in Yemen: She was previously seen with her daughter Shiloh in Los Angeles

07 Mar 2022 – 7:00 p.m.



Angelina Jolie stays very busy with her humanitarian activities as a special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). On this occasion, the actress was visiting Yemen, but before that she spent time with her daughter Shiloh in Los Angeles.

The American actress has shown that both her children and the defense of human rights occupy most of her life. Previously, she had traveled with Shiloh, the eldest of the Jolie-Pitts, to Cambodia, where they took care of activities related to the foundation created with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie moved in Yemen

Hours before completing her official visit to Yemen, Jolie was seen on the streets of Los Angeles, accompanied by her eldest daughter. Shiloh had a couple of bags with her and her mother was dressed in black, the same outfit she later wore during her tour of the conflict-ridden country.

After being seen with Shiloh, the American producer was also photographed in Yemen, an area of ​​armed conflict where serious human rights violations have been recorded since 2015.

On her tour, Jolie was moved by the crisis experienced by displaced families. In Yemen, according to figures from Amnesty International, about 233,000 Yemenis have died in the midst of fighting or the humanitarian crisis.

In the graphics of Angelina Jolie, captured during her official visit, the actress can be seen emotionally affected by the scenes she encountered during her tour.

The social activist shared with the elderly and with children who live daily the harsh reality of being trapped in the middle of a humanitarian crisis that seems to have no end.

“At this time, as we see the horrors unfolding in Ukraine and call for an immediate end to the conflict and access for humanitarian agencies, I am here in Yemen to support people who desperately need peace. The situation here is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world,” Jolie said, according to information collected by the Los Angeles Times.

