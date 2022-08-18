Angelina Jolie moved by the admission of her daughter Zahara to university. The video that went around the world

Mom Angelina Jolie holds back tears. The scene that moved the actress sees the protagonist of her 17-year-old daughter entering Spelmen College in Atlanta, the university where Zahara has just been admitted. Angelina posed with the college president, Dr. Helene Gayle, as she was asked what it feels like to be a “mom Spelman”.

The emotion of mother Angelina Jolie

“I’m not crying yet … but I’m so excited”, are the words of the diva, which can be heard in the video of the vice president of the College, Darryl Holloman, then posted on his Instagram profile, with the comment: “Welcome to the Campus, Zahara” . Jolie’s video moved immediately went viral and went around the world. Angelina had already announced on her social networks the admission of her daughter with a post: «It is a great honor to have a family member among Spelman’s students. Best wishes to all the students who are starting to attend this year ».

Zahara Jolie-Pitt will attend one of the most prestigious universities in America. It is a school of excellence, specialized in the education of women of African origin, which aims to train the women leaders of the future, focusing on social change. A choice in line with the thoughts of Zahara, born in Ethiopia, and close to the teachings of her mother on civil rights issues.





