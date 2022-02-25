Angelina Jolie movies on Netflix to enjoy her talent in an entertaining marathon

Angelina Jolie Voight is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood for her talent, versatility, great commitment to social causes and beauty, which make her one of the famous admired throughout the world.

If you are in this group, Netflix has several of its important titles in its catalog to binge on the 46-year-old Californian who started working as a model and then made her leap to the big screen.

Angelina Jolie movies you can watch on Netflix

Agent Salt

It has it all: suspense, action, conspiracy, espionage and of course, a masterful Angelina Jolie in the role of the protagonist embodying a CIA agent accused of being a Russian spy.

For this, Evelyn Salt is on the run using every tactic she knows to evade her pursuers. and be able to clear his name. She has no waste and is perfect to start the marathon.

Mr and Mrs smith

This marathon can continue with the tape that linked her to Brad Pitt, not only professionally but also sentimentally back in 2005. In the same vein of action and adventure, this time she plays Jane, a hit woman.

However, her worst problems are given to her by John, her husbandwith whom he shares a profession and who has to do with the development of his work, unleashing many differences.

Unwavering

In this Netflix movie we will see Jolie but as a director and it became his first big hit behind the scenesThanks also to your powerful story.

This biopic takes us to meet Louis Zamperini, an athlete who became a pilot during World War II, but he had to survive an odyssey as a prisoner of the Japanese.

First they killed my father

Also, in this film she acted not only as a director, but also as a producer and screenwriter. A five-year-old girl struggles to survive after the sudden arrival of the ruthless Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia.