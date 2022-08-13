Angelina Jolie: “My daughter Zahara will be attending Spelman College in the fall, it’s a very special place”

Angelina Jolie chose Instagram to share the following message with her millions of fans: ‘My daughter Zahara will be attending Spelman College in the fall’.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt found her home for the next four years: the daughter seventeen of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will be dating him Spelman College this fall, as announced this Sunday by Jolie herself through a post spread on Instagram.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! “, wrote the Eternals star in the caption of a picture of her daughter surrounded by some of her peers.”Congratulations to all new students starting this yearJolie added, referring to the historic women’s college located in Atlanta.

“Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with supporters and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for the health and safety of children, communities of color, tribes and LGBTQ members“, continued the actress in the caption.

“We need reforms that include judicial training, trauma court trials and that minimize the risk of harm to children. We need to develop technologies that allow us to detect bruises on all skin tones and create an unbiased collection of forensic evidence, providing protection for the most vulnerable.“concluded Angelina Jolie.