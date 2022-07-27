Angelina Jolie new court win against Brad Pitt. Photo and video

The actress had sold her shares to the group of a Russian oligarch and her husband had sued her, refusing to hand over the company documents. But you now you will have to give everything by order of the judge

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie still at loggerheads. And once again the judge agrees with her. This time, however, the age-old battle for custody of her children is not involved, but the sale of Angelina's shares in the Château Miraval winery in France, over which her ex had sued her. , refusing to hand over the documents. But now Brad will have to do it by order of the judge

Brad Pitt denounces Angelina Jolie again: he sold his part of this castle in Provence without consent

THE STORY – The estate in Provence was bought by the couple in 2008. Since last summer, however, Angelina wanted to get rid of her shares and has finally sold her part to the Stoli group, which is headed by the Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler. Brad wasn’t there. The plaintiff’s lawyers argue that in the agreements prior to the 2016 divorce, the couple had determined that neither of them could sell their shares without the knowledge of the other.

"Shiloh is desperate": the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will not be able to see their dad even at Christmas …

THE JUDGE – Brad sued her. And he refused to give her corporate documents. But now the Los Angeles judge has no doubts: “Pitt hand over the documents.” In short, Angelina has the right to receive all her business correspondence and to continue with her choices. The quarrel between the two, meanwhile, will continue.

Angelina Jolie, the shocking words about the divorce from Brad Pitt: "I was afraid for me and for my family"

