Angelina Jolie, new film in Martina Franca in Puglia

Angelina Jolie will turn to Martina Franca in the province of Taranto some scenes of his new movie. It will arrive in just over a week. To announce the arrival of the actress and director, Gianfranco Palmisano, councilor for public works of the municipality with a post, naturally enthusiastic, on his Facebook profile.

Angelina Jolie’s new film is based on a Baricco novel

The title of the new film by the Academy Award-winning actress and UNHCR ambassador (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) is Without BloodWithout blood, like the novel by Alessandro Baricco from which the screenplay is based. The film will be produced by the international company Fremantle.

Shooting for the film has already started in Matera. But there is great anticipation for the arrival of the Hollywood star in Martina Franca: the set should be set up in Old Town.

Jolie had already been to Puglia last year, in March: she had landed with a private jet at Brindisi airport together with one of his daughters and he had spent a few days on the Lecce coast. At the time of his visit he had already acquired the rights to the Baricco book.

“The historic center will go to the big screen all over the world”

It was to announce the arrival of the actress and director Gianfranco Palmisano, councilor for public works of the Municipality of Martina Franca. She did it with a post on his Facebook profile. “Angelina Jolie will shoot Martina some scenes from her film “Without Blood”Based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco “Without blood”. Our beautiful historic center in the coming weeks will be the set of the Hollywood star’s film“, he wrote.

And he continued: «It is not the first time that a film has been shot in Martina but it is the first time that our city has been chosen by a very prestigious international film production. The historic center will go to the big screen all over the world with an important image and economic return ».

Jolie’s commitment in Ukraine

At the end of April, the actress and special correspondent of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees took off a flight to Ukraine. TO Lviv met children, volunteers and refugees e he visited a boarding school and medical institution.

During his short stay in the city it was also interrupted by the sirens of an air raid.

Once back home, Jolie wanted to tell the experience on her social networks. Especially explaining the impact of war on children.

In fact, he said: “While I was in Lviv a few days ago, I was shown a “special stone” found by a little girl. The little girl who found her did not realize that the stone she was playing with it was actually a splinter from a bomb“.

