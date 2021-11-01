Angelina Jolie not only Cinema

Dear readers and readers of VelvetMAG, here we are with the appointment dedicated to our October Gossip Review. We will sift through the last ones thirty days of the pages of the gossip national and not. This time we will not follow a chronological criterion, but we will follow random, news and characters. And we can only start with a ‘indiscretion which, in the eyes of all, dictated the end of the love story between Belén Rodríguez And Antonino Spinalbese .

When silence speaks more than Instagram posts

Why not admit it? If a social profile of one of our darlings does not publish what is predictable for followers, the alarm goes off. Something might have actually happened that caused the owner (or curator) of the account to stop and interrupt the media flow that its supporters are used to. And they don’t want to give up. But it still remains a hypothesis. If the post following the ‘silence’ it seems to want to lead the reader to read between the lines, well, here the indiscretion comes to life and turns almost into apparent certainty. Although there have been no replies from both sides, Argentina can well testify Rodríguez and the hair stylist from La Spezia, Spinalbese. Rumors saw the couple at loggerheads because no more phrases and post romantics between the two appeared on the Home of supporters.

Also Deianira Marzano, always very informed and attentive to the latest gossip, had revealed that certain sources told of Belén who did not want to see Antonino Spinalbese even on a postcard. The voices then died out at the first Instagram Stories published by both a few days after the indiscretion, where the two were celebrating serene and in love with a normal weekend almost the end of the month.

Angelina Jolie “eternal” diva in Rome

In a month when many VIP have blown out their candles, including singers, actors and musicians, we cannot mention the happy Birthday that we of VelvetMAG we did to the “lion” of Venice, Roberto Benigni with his successful films and unforgettable monologues. Like the last one, for example, during the ceremony dedicated to him in big room of the Cinema Palace in the festival setting of the 78. International Film Festival. Words dedicated exclusively to love, which in his life takes shape inspired by the face of his wife, as well as a colleague Nicoletta Braschi.

And on the subject Festival, October gave way to Rome Film Festival. In the midst of the Capitoline event, international celebrities walked the red carpet. From Johnny Depp to Quentin Tarantino. And then again, great space for Italian talent like Elena Sofia Ricci which he brought to the big screen Cry for a new Renaissance; and Edoardo Leo. The Roman actor and director thrilled the Film Festival 2021 with a documentary on Gigi Proietti by title Luigi Proietti, known as Gigi; passed away on November 2, 2020.

Angelina Jolie left her mark by labeling this recent celebration at the Cinema with Hollywood shades. The actress, one Venus on the Red Carpet, closed the Rome Film Festival as not only one of the protagonists of the film Eternals, but also as the queen of Festival. The actress also let herself be pampered by the culinary delicacies of the capital as a guest of Aroma; one of the most dining places chic From Rome. With the chef’s dishes Giuseppe Di Iorio, the actress was able to enjoy an exclusive dinner in front of the evocative beauty of the Colosseum. She who a few days later also won in court once again against ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Federica Pellegrini: after the medals around the neck comes the ring on the finger

Two post on Instagram they announced a happy event. Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta soon they will get married. Well yes; there Divine of swimming will celebrate her love with the coach who has not only made her heart beat again, but has given her back the confidence that she can still compete in her sport. In fact, we have seen her close in the tub all‘International Swimming League after attendance records at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Their engagement kept hidden for years so as not to pollute the professional relationship that binds them for a long time with rumors and gossip, now it is finally lived in the light of the sun, and Federica can only sing Vasco to celebrate this moment: “You and me and the whole world outside #YES”.

READ ALSO: Gossip Review September 2021: from the new television season to the ‘fairy tales’ of the gossip