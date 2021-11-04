Angelina Jolie on Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins: overwhelming pain

What happened on the set of Rust has left an indelible mark on us all. The life of Alec Baldwin, protagonist and producer of the film, has changed forever and from one moment to the next he found himself experiencing something that no one could ever even remotely imagine. A gunshot fired unexpectedly killed the young director of photography Halyna Hutchins, another injured the director. And he also had his say on this painful tragedy Angelina Jolie, who has lived through several sets.

Angelina Jolie and the fear of guns on set

Award-winning actress (and director) Angelina Jolie, interviewed byUK Times, spoke for the first time about the tragedy that took place on the set of the western film Rust. Something avoidable definitely and that was the pretext for the star of Eternals to talk about how important it is to look after gun safety on movie sets.

Indeed, the beautiful Angelina stated that it is one of her biggest concerns that such incidents may occur while shooting a film: “I’ve always been very careful because I had to work a lot with weapons (how to forget her Lara Croft in tomb Raider ed). The way I have worked and personally verified when directing a film, I am determined procedures to follow. It’s something you have to take very seriously ”.

Then the actress expressed the deep pain not only for Baldwin, but also for the family of young Halyna Hutchins: “I can’t imagine what these families are going through. In this moment, the pain and the tragedy of that accident are overwhelming to say the least ”.

The words of Alec Baldwin after the tragedy

We cannot even remotely imagine how such an event could upset someone’s life and it is no wonder that at first Alec Baldwin has not made any statements regarding the incident on the set. First came a statement on social media about the absolute desire to collaborate with the police, then the Hollywood star let himself go to one dramatic outburst: “A woman died. She was my friend, she was my friend – she declared -! We were a very experienced crew, making a film together and then this horrible event happened ”.

But the actor did not spare the controversy against the lack of laws regulating the use of weapons on the set, the cause of tragedies that could be avoided: “How many accidents with weapons are there? This is the United States, we need a new law for weapons on the set, maybe made of plastic, I don’t know: I’m not an expert but it is urgent to protect people on set and I would collaborate in every way in this “.

The investigation into Halyna Hutchins’ death

It is unacceptable that a young woman, a professional like Halyna Hutchins, accidentally loses her life in a moment that has become an eternity. A few seconds were enough to not make it, however leave a 9 year old child at home without his mom and a family that can’t find the words to express all of their pain. Investigations are ongoing and it is clear that Alec Balwdin cannot be blamed, also a victim of this terrible accident.

Halyna’s father forgave him, pointing the finger on production and in particular on persons assigned to arms control and security protocols. One of them is Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is in charge of gun safety on the set of Rust, and on Dave Hall, assistant director and “guilty” of having passed the gun directly into the actor’s hands, bypassing the protocol that requires the stage armourer to carry out this delicate task.