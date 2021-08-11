Angelina Jolie: on holiday she chooses the bon ton dress

Thealder from the red carpet, on vacation or in your spare time, the style of Angelina Jolie it is the quintessence of minimal bon ton taste. Among the casual chic outfits sported the very elegant chemisier midi worn for shopping during the Parisian trip with his children.

Angelina Jolie, elegance in moments of relaxation on holiday

The season of red carpets and humanitarian commitments is over – momentarily – Angelina Jolie he relaxes with his family flying to Paris with his children. And it continues to give style lessons on the art of being impeccable even in moments of relaxation. For the American star, practicality is important, but this does not make it necessary to sacrifice elegance. And, for an invigorating shopping tour in the shops of the center, he chooses thewhite chemisier dress in cotton Tanita model by The Row, with short sleeves and waist strap. An indispensable joker to pack, also perfect for the worldly occasions at the sea that she combines with Dior’s D-Moi décolleté in calfskin painted nude with the stiletto heel of 10.5 centimeters.

The white chemisier dress at the fashion shows…

Collar with shirt closed up to the last button and wide skirt of midi length. The white chemisier long is the catchphrase of summer 2021. His secret? The thousand interpretations depending on the combinations with the accessories. A key piece and evergreen that is also revisited by the most avant-garde brands such as Alexander McQueen that this season presents it with extra large sleeves and shoes black lace-up in military style, contrasting.

… and in online shopping

After all, between lunches on the beach and pre-departure meetings in the city, the magical moment of the white chemisier it is just that. With in addition the advantage of the online sales to the drips, which offer models in all versions of cutting and fabric.

At this point all that remains is to indulge in the game of combinations varying with sneakers, slippers and sandals of all colors.

