Angelina Jolie on Instagram: I will be the voice of Afghanistan

Mom. Filmamaker. Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Angelina Jolie (46) introduces herself like this on her new Instagram profile. The actress and producer debuts on social media and continues her mission …

Angelina Jolie: A Letter from an Afghan Girl

The first post is a letter sent to her by an Afghan teenager. A Letter from an Afghan Girl, is the “title”. 25,000 likes. 4, 4 million followers immediately reached.

Anger, pride, compassion

Then the story starts. “At this very moment, the Afghan people are losing the ability to communicate on social media and express themselves freely. Therefore I came to Instagram to share their stories. And the voices of those around the world who are fighting for human rights ”.

I was on the border two weeks before 9/11

He tells and remembers his first trip to Afghanistan. That of 20 years ago. Shortly before an epochal event: the attack on the Twin Towers on 11 September. The event that brought the US military to Afghanistan. “I was on the border with Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11. I met refugees who had fled the Taliban.

Twenty years later, disgust

This was twenty years ago. It is disgusting to see the Afghans fleeing once again due to the fear and uncertainty that prevail in the country. Spending so much time and money, shedding blood and losing lives just to get to this. It is an almost impossible failure to understand“. The reference is perhaps also to the words of President Joe Biden …

I have met many girls

Now his mission, even on social networks, is that of give voice to those who are not there anymore. In Afghanistan and beyond. Especially to women. “Seeing how Afghan refugees have been treated as a burden for decades is disgusting. They are among the most capable people in the world. If they had the tools and the respect, they would do a lot for themselves. I have met so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it.

Join me

Like others who are committed, I will not abandon you. I will continue to look for ways to help you. And I hope that many will join me“.

Angelina’s cartoon for Afghanistan

In 2017 Angelina Jolie produced and promoted the cartoon around the world Parvana’s tales (The Breadwinner) by Nora Towmey. The trailer is below.

Based on the novel Under the burqua by Deborah Ellis, tells of a young girl from Kabul, during the Taliban occupation of the 1990s. Left alone in the family, decides to cut her hair. Dress up as a boy. Only in this way will he be able to leave the house. Go to the market. He takes the place of his arrested father. Sells and writes letters …

