Angelina Jolie on Rust’s tragedy: ‘Unbearable mourning and pain’

The entire world of cinema is still strongly shaken by what happened on the set of Rust, with the gunshots exploded by the weapon believed unloaded by Alec Baldwin and costing the life of director of photography Halyna Hutchins. Even Angelina Jolie, in these hours, has joined the chorus of insiders shocked by the story.

While The Rock promises to ban real weapons from the sets of its films, the star currently in theaters with The Eternals therefore turns a thought to the Hutchins family and to that of Alec Baldwin, both shocked, obviously in different ways, by a tragedy destined to profoundly change the relationship between cinema and firearms.

“I can’t imagine what those families are going through. Currently the pain and mourning for this tragedy they are unbearable. I have always been very careful because I have often worked with weapons. I have always used and controlled them in a certain way when I was directing, there are certain procedures that must be observed. These are things to be taken very seriously“were the words of the Tomb Raider star.

A case, that of Halyna Hutchins, which will inevitably continue to be discussed for a long time to come: recently, we recall, the victim’s father reiterated that he does not hold Alec Baldwin guilty of the incident.