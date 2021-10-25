News

Angelina Jolie on the Eternals red carpet with her daughters Zahara and Shiloh in Rome 2021 (PHOTO)

Angelina Jolie holds hands with her daughters Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, on the Eternals red carpet at the Rome Film Fest 2021.

Angelina Jolie she showed up on the red carpet from Eternals at the Rome Film Fest Rome 2021 I hold her by the hand daughters Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, who accompanied her on her Italian trip.

In Rome, Angelina Jolie showed off a true goddess look sheathed in a strapless Greek-cut laminated Versace dress. At his side his daughters Zahara, with a white Catwalk Designer Vintage dress, and Shilou, who wore a black Versace minidress and a pair of yellow and black sneakers.

The star, who shares her six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, is currently on the promotional tour of the new Marvel cinecomic, Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao, in which she plays Thena, a warrior of extreme strength, speed and endurance. .

Eternals: who are the new cosmic heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Today Angelina Jolie and her colleague Kit Harington will be the protagonists of a special meeting, with the children of Rome, organized by Alice nella Città and The Walt Disney Company Italia. Eighty little spectators, aged between 10 and 12 and coming from the Acquaroni Comprehensive Institute of Tor Bella Monaca, a district of the Roman suburbs, and from the “Antonio Magarotto” Institute for the deaf, will have the opportunity to preview the closing film of the 19th edition of Alice nella Città and the 16th edition of the Rome Film Fest and, at the end of the screening, dialogue with the two actors.

Here is our review of Eternals, which tells the story of a group of ancient beings who watch over the human race.

The Italian release of Eternals is set for November 3rd.


D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

