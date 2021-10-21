Angelina Jolie on the red carpet of The Eternals: chin cuff on the chin: that’s what it is

Angelina Jolie on the red carpet of ‘The Eternals’ in Los Angeles: the 46-year-old actress posed for photo together with sons Zahara, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne and Shiloh, wearing a gorgeous dress, but it was a precious accessory for the lips to catch everyone’s attention. It is one chin cuff, maori style jewel. But how is it worn and what is its meaning?

Angelina Jolie has always left you breathless, but this time she did not focus on provocative necklines, slits with visible legs or transparencies. It was a detail that did not go unnoticed: it chin cuff created by the Texan designer Nina Berenato. It’s about a golden metal strip which divides the lower part of the face in two. It is fixed inside the mouth, behind the lip and against the lower part of the chin. Then it is personalized by pressing it gently against the face so that it fits perfectly to your physiognomy. Usually these accessories are unique pieces, so they are often combined with a minimalist make-up or very few (or no) other jewels, because they are considered pieces of art and we prefer to enhance them. Indeed, it would be even better to wear them with hairstyles that involve hair tied in order to leave free shoulders and neckline. Perfect on a strapless or sleeveless dress or top.









Some experts also believe that the chin cuff for the chin can still become most popular, even a kind of post-pandemic symbol. Wizz Selvey, founder of Wizz & Co, told the online newspaper Metro.Co.Uk that “after nearly two years of covering our mouths with masks, an expression and celebration of this area seems appropriate.” Not only that, according to Selvey “Angelina Jolie is the perfect icon to promote this trend. “But even if the American actress has aroused a lot of curiosity on the red carpet, it is not the first time that a star wears a chin cuff. Some pieces have already been seen on famous faces including Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion.

Does the unusual piece of jewelry appeal to fans? Not really at all. “I think no one can wear that chin bracelet as elegantly as Angelina Jolie,” enthused one follower, while another asked, “What’s that stuff on Jolie’s chin?”. It certainly showed itself the designer Berenato is very enthusiastic who on Instagram posted several photos of the actress on the red carpet of ‘The Eternals’: “I can’t believe it !!! I’m losing my mind seeing this look”.









The dress chosen by Angelina was perfectly in mood of the character he plays. The actress chose a dress of Balmain from the color between sage and beige, cwith soft fourreau neckline, long to the feet. The dress has highlighted tattoos infinite of its sinuous body. In short, a chic woman but at the same time a warrior, just like she is in life and on the set. As for the make-up: black cat eye like the divas of the past, drawn eyebrows, smooth hair up to mid-back. Nothing more.

The sixteen-year-old daughter did not go unnoticed Zahara, which he wore for the occasion a beautiful mom dress. Impossible to forget because Angelina he had chosen it for the 2014 Oscars.This is a designer dress Elie Saab Couture, champagne color embellished with sparkling details.

‘The Eternals’ tells the story of a group of Immortals who after years of “inactivity” and of life, so to speak, in civilian clothes, are forced to put on their superhero uniforms and unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants. But in this group, the director pointed out, there is no more important Immortal, but all are protagonists because everyone has value for its peculiarities. Just like in a real family. A spirit that was also that of the set. The new Marvel Studios film by Chloé Zhao (Oscar for Nomadland) will close the program of the Rome Film Fest and Alice nella città at the Auditorium Parco della Musica. This is the third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Deviants will be played by a cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and, of course, Angelina Jolie.







