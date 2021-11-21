Angelina Jolie on the red carpet with Shiloh and Pax: “My whole world”

After getting the full custody of the children she had with ex-husband Brad Pitt, who, however, has made it known that he wants to continue fighting for his cause through his lawyers, Angelina Jolie is enjoying life as a full-time mom, showing up on many official occasions in the company of his children.

A few days ago, for example, the actress and activist, 46, at the moment (seems) single and happy, got accompany at the Los Angeles premiere of the docu-film Paper & Glue by 17-year-old son Pax and 15-year-old daughter Shiloh. The three posed smiling on the red carpet together with the director of the project, the French artist JR. Also coordinated in the outfit: black dresses, elegant, but casual (Shiloh wore blue jeans and Pax a checked flannel blouse).

From left: Shiloh, artist JR, Angelina Jolie and Pax at the Paper & Glue premièredi in Los Angeles JC Olivera

The star of Maleficent seems to be very peaceful. As he recently told reporters from the American tabloid People: “my six children are wonderful people and have a positive influence on each other. As for me, I am not a tribal chief at all. I am very honest with my children. And I try to be as human as possible with all of them ».

