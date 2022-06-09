Angelina Jolie on the set in Italy: “Thanks Baricco!”

(Adnkronos) – The shooting of Angelina Jolie’s film ‘Without Blood’ has begun in Italy in recent days. This was announced today by Fremantle. The film, written, directed and produced by Angelina Jolie, is based on Alessandro Baricco’s international bestseller ‘Without Blood’ (published in Italy by Feltrinelli). An unforgettable fairy tale, set in the aftermath of a generic conflict, which explores universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing.

“I am honored to be in Italy and to bring such a special story to the big screen,” said Jolie. “I thank Alessandro Baricco for entrusting me with the film adaptation of his book, a work full of poetry and emotion, which looks at the war and the questions that arise from it from a unique point of view, wondering what we are going to look for after having undergone a trauma, loss or injustice, ”added the actress and director.

The protagonists are played by Oscar-nominated actors Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir, flanked by a production team and a stellar cast of international caliber.

Filming, which began in early June, will take place in Puglia, Basilicata and Rome. The film is produced by Fremantle (Andrea Scrosati), Jolie Productions (Angelina Jolie), The Apartment Pictures (Lorenzo Mieli), a company of the Fremantle group and De Maio Entertainment (Lorenzo De Maio). The film will be distributed worldwide by Fremantle.

“Without Blood” is Angelina Jolie’s fifth film as director, as well as the first of the three-year agreement signed in March between the Academy Award-winning actress and director and Fremantle, which provides for the joint development of original, sophisticated films, documentaries and TV series. powerful and internationally focused.

Jennifer Mullin, Global CEO of Fremantle commented: “’Without Blood’ is the first production of our partnership with Angelina (Jolie) and we are thrilled to be working with her and the fantastic international team she has put together. This project underscores Fremantle’s continued commitment to producing original quality films and TV series, working side by side with the best talent from around the world ”.