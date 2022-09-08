Angelina Jolie once ‘scared’ Brad Pitt when he visited her on the set of ‘Salt’

In 2010, Angelina Jolie starred in the action thriller salt. When her ex-husband Brad Pitt came to visit her for the movie, there was a scene in the movie that caught Pitt off guard.

Angelina Jolie once revealed that ‘Salt’ was originally written for a man

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

years 2010 salt was a thriller that followed a highly skilled CIA agent who was accused of being a Russian sleeper agent. To clear her name, the agent, who goes by the name Evelyn Salt, fled.

Before Jolie got her hands on the script and became the main character, the film was written with a male lead in mind. Then the maleficent star was offered the lead role, and modifications were made to accommodate the character’s gender change. On the one hand, the original character was supposed to have a wife and a child. But Jolie omitted the childish character from the film, as she felt that someone in Evelyn Salt’s position would avoid motherhood.

“I said it wasn’t something that would be surprising for a woman, and I don’t think that woman would have a child. So the first thing was that we couldn’t have a child and we had to find a way to have that relationship with a husband or wife that is very different,” she once told Coming Soon.

However, Jolie also stated that she did not want to salt be seen as a purely female film.

“The most important thing was that we said we can’t start turning this into a chick flick, because that’s where, I think, people have failed in the past,” she said in a 2010 interview with Cinemablend. “When they write something on purpose for a woman, it’s always about being a woman, using your femininity, all that sort of obvious feminine stuff. So we said let’s keep all the things that are difficult. If anything, we have to make him darker and meaner than the boys.”

Angelina Jolie ‘scared’ Brad Pitt during one of his scenes in ‘Salt’

▶” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/mqBvC01jpjM?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; Autoplay; clipboard recording; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” full screen>

Making salt saw Jolie participating in some interesting stunts and moments. One of those moments included dressing up as a man in the film. Jolie’s Evelyn Salt did this to disguise herself, which was a scene Jolie joked that she couldn’t help but do. Although the actor had fun, she confided that dressing up as a man created some discomfort for others.

“It was really weird. I think I was a little soft. People had a hard time talking to me. [Salt director Philip Noyce] could barely speak to me. Nobody could talk to me. It wasn’t so much how he looked, it was when he talked,” she said of the scene.

Her ex-husband Brad Pitt had a similar reaction to Jolie that others did on set. Despite Pitt saying that Jolie’s male disguise wouldn’t transform him, he ended up doing just that.

“And Brad came to visit me once, and I said, ‘You don’t want to come, I’ll be the man.’ And he said ‘It won’t bother me, it’s you, whatever, it’s you.’ And then he came along and I was changing and so I was half female and half male. [He was] very scared about it,” she said.

Angelina Jolie wanted Brad Pitt to make a cameo in ‘Salt’

▶” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/MLtUSg3BYFI?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; Autoplay; clipboard recording; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” full screen>

Jolie once shared that Pitt was supposed to have a very brief role in the thriller. But the fight club the star’s family obligations prevented Pitt from appearing in Jolie’s film.

“He’d almost be the guy on the motorcycle I knocked over, and then he’d curse me,” she once told USA Today. “But he was with the kids that day, and we couldn’t figure it out.”

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Once Offered To Strip For Ethan Hawke In His 2004 Thriller ‘Taking Lives’