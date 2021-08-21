Angelina Jolie opens an Instagram profile for those who fight for their rights

“This is a letter sent to me by a teenager in Afghanistan. Right now, the Afghan people are losing the ability to communicate on social media and express themselves freely. So I came to Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those around the world who are fighting for their basic human rights. “

Thus opens her Instagram profile Angelina Jolie, always the first for the rights of peoples. He does it in honor of the Afghan people, of those who today no longer have the opportunity to speak, in an increasingly dramatic situation. Today is the announcement that even Clarissa Ward – the CNN correspondent and one of the last representatives of the international media left in Afghanistan – has left Kabul, as the capital prepares for the arrival of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, referred to by many as the new government leader.

The actress continues: «I was on the border with Afghanistan two weeks before September 11, where I met the Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban. This was twenty years ago. It is disgusting to see Afghans displaced once again due to the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country. Spending so much time and money, seeing blood spilled and lives lost, all to get to this, it is an almost impossible failure to understand.

Even to see for decades that Afghan refugees – some of the most capable people in the world – are treated like a burden is disgusting. Knowing that if only they had tools and respect, they would do a lot for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it. Like others who are committed, I will not stray. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you will join me », concludes Angelina, with a real scene in the critical field, clear and full of emotion.

One post for now, which already has 1 million and a half likes, a simple description of your profile: “Mom, director, special correspondent for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees”, and a link to an article on Afghanistan from the United Nations Refugee Agency. The profile had 4.5 million followers in just a few hours.