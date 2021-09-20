Angelina Jolie opens her heart and the doors of her home: look where she lived the lockdown with her children

Angelina does not hide the difficulties encountered in recent years, after the separation from Brad Pitt. “Difficult years”, she describes them, in which, as the actress said. she devoted herself mainly to her children Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Jolie, who just turned 45, welcomed Enninful by Vogue in his beautiful villa in Los Feliz, as shown in a video shared on the Instagram profile by the well-known British monthly, villa, which once belonged to the famous director and producer Cecil B. DeMille.

“I wanted the kids to live close to their dad, who is only five minutes away …”, Jolie reveals: “I felt a little pressure to enter this house. As if I had sneaked into a place from which DeMille and Chaplin they would come out. I really like the fact that there is no games room, but there are many paths and places to walk and think … “.

As for the role of full-time mother she slipped into after breaking up with Pitt, the actress confesses her sense of inadequacy: “Well, I was never very good at standing still. Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it was kind of like Jane Goodall, traveling somewhere in the middle of the jungle. I didn’t imagine it in that true traditional sense. I feel like I lack all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom. I am succeeding because the children are resilient enough and are helping me, but I am not good at all. I love them. I feel like we are a real team. ”

The love story between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt started 2005 on the set of the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” and crowned by the marriage in 2014, ended in 2016. Six children had together, three of which were born and three were adopted.

