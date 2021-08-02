Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?

It’s her, it’s her… Angelina Jolie photographed on the rooftops of Venice, as in the Instagram post above? Apparently yes, it is her. who in Laguna she arrived with an “accomplice”/special travel companion and adventures.

Angelina Jolie tourist in Venice

Angelina Jolie in Venice was a tourist. Like when in 2009 it came to turn The Tourist, the film starring Johnny Depp. At the time, at his side, there was Brad Pitt who, while his mother walked around streets and canals, took the children for a walk …

From Brad Pitt to JR: who is the new travel companion

This time his travel companion is the artist and photographer French JR. Famous for his gigantographies and collaboration with the director Agnes Varda, who passed away in 2019. Angelina’s beloved friend…

New artistic project coming soon?

And then Angelina Jolie photographed on the roofs of Venice, complete with Santa Maria della Salute in the background, could also be the taste of a new collaboration. Between the artist French and the Hollywood star who, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, also shared a passion for collecting and art.

Angelina goes for exhibitions

Not for nothing, the star and JR were photographed while from Cipriani (the infinite-star hotel on the island of Giudecca, beloved by Hollywood on the road) they went by speedboat to Venice. To visit the exhibition of Bruce Nauman, in Punta della Dogana.

Angie vs JLO: smart and seaside Italian holidays

In short, to say that Angelina Jolie is also in Italy this summer. His Italian holidays, however, are very different from those of Jennifer Lopez. Does JLo go to the alleys of Capri with Ben Affleck and to restaurants in Portofino with friends? Jolie prefers intellectual-intelligent holidays.

In Venice with Shiloh

In Venice she not only arrived with JR and her daughter Shiloh. But she also got photographed with Ai Weiwei, the Chinese artist with her in the post below.

occasion the preparation of the 2022 edition of Glasstrass, a project by Adriano Berengo that combines contemporary art and Venetian glass tradition…

About the Orient Express

Jolie arrived in Venice from Paris, with the Orient Express. Jr himself told the trip on social media. The two must have had a lot of fun according to the Instagram post on the below …

Mom Angie’s European summer

If in Venice, mom Angie was accompanied by Shiloh, in Paris there were also Pax, Zahara and Knox. With them, she visited banksy’s exhibition, ate at the Eiffel Tower restaurant, showed up at the entrance of the Guerlain boutique…

Mom hen and the new victory over Brad Pitt

Beautiful. Always very elegant. And also “chioccissima”, surrounded by her children first on the Champs-Élysées and now by speedboat on the Venetian lagoon.

All while, in Hollywood, the legal battle against Brad Pitt, regarding custody of the children, continues. At the moment in his favor: the judge who followed their case was removed for conflict of interesse. Too close to the ex-husband’s lawyers…

In short, the Jolie-Pitt war continues. But in the meantime, Angie enjoys the victory of this battle. And the holiday…

