Angelina Jolie pinched at dinner with ex

Angelina Jolie

The actress made a date with Jonny Lee Miller at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

The former couple, who married in March 1996 after meeting on the set of the movie Hackers the year before, dined at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, MailOnline reported.

After the meal face to face, the two headed to the car together, complete with masks on their faces. She took the passenger seat while Jonny took the wheel.

The last outing of the “Eternals” star dates back to June, when she was pinched in the ex-New York apartment, accompanied by her seventeen-year-old son Pax.

They separated in September 1997

Angelina and Jonny separated in September 1997 and filed for divorce two years later. The superstar was then married to Billy Bob Thornton in 2000, and then divorced in 2003. Shortly after it was the turn of Brad Pitt, with whom she was married for 15 years.

Jonny has also been busy in the meantime: from 2008 to 2018 he was married to Michele Hicks.

Last month Angelina ended up in the middle of the gossip over the dinner consumed with singer The Weeknd in Santa Monica, California.

Also last June, the two raised numerous rumors after being caught having dinner together at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

Covermedia