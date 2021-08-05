Angelina Jolie poses for Instagram in Venice

Angelina Jolie poses for JR photographer on the rooftops of Venice

There are many Hollywood stars who prefer Italy as a destination for their holidays. These days Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as well as Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom walk the streets of our seaside resorts, between stolen shots and “ooohhh” of surprise, but another celebrity is ready to steal attention with his undisputed splendor. It is Angelina Jolie, currently in Venice with his children to enjoy the city of canals, which while maintaining its classic low profile does not skimp in creating the usual album of travel memories, in his case with author’s signature.

Instagram @jr

To immortalize it at sunset is in fact the artist JR, multifaceted contemporary talent, who on social media posts a wonderful Angelina while dancing on the red roofs of the city, with a setting sun behind it and the dome of the Basilica of Santa Maria della Salute. Guest of the Hotel Cipriani, Angelina Jolie lives Venice as an exceptional tourist, traveling on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express and enjoying the most reserved and exclusive corners of the place. For his days of idleness, he remains faithful to his simple and refined style, as can be deduced from the caftan Brunello Cucinelli chosen for his improvised photoshoot.

Instagram @jr

His most assiduous fans will remember him well, being the same worn by the actress on a cover of British Vogue taken in his mammoth villa in Los Feliz. Always impeccable, Angelina Jolie is like a mysterious presence that hovers over the territory, to be sought by looking beyond the balconies and towards the sky.