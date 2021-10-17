Angelina Jolie presentation of the book on children’s rights

In a touching new message posted on Instagram, Angelina Jolie talked about the new book he wants to help children with “Achieve a fairer society”. The volume, in fact, aims to give greater awareness to the new generations to combat injustices and inequalities.

Do you know the your rights: Angelina Jolie’s enthusiastic presentation

Angelina Jolie he is thrilled with his release new book, Do you know the your rights e claim them: a guide for young people“. In fact, on Saturday 16 October, the actress presented the book, which explores the children’s rights and the knowledge young people need to protect and defend them. Jolie, who recently inaugurated her social profile, shared a series of photos taken by Rozette Rago during the event in which she signed several copies of the book. The presentation was attended by many children who then took pictures with the Oscar winner. “

When children and young people have the power and the knowledge to talk – wrote on Instagram – they can change the lives of both young people and adults, helping to achieve one fairer society“.

Inspiration from young people around the world “that fight “

Palando of the book, Angelina Jolie he added that he has it “written in consultation with young people activists from all over the world: it is for them, and for all the many young people that they fight for theirs rights globally“. Jolie has long been an advocate for human rights, especially those of women and children. His activism goes back in the early years 2000, when he started working on topics like immigration, there health And education for young people around the world. In her social media message, the actress added that she is “so inspired by Young people around the world that they fight regularly for human rights in first line“.

