Angelina Jolie presents Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox’s children at the premiere of Eternals

Angelina Jolie

Emma McIntyre / WireImage

Angelina Jolie Spend a family evening.

The 46-year-old posed with five of her children – Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, as well as twins Vivienne and Knox, 13 – at the Los Angeles premiere on Monday. eternity.

Jolie, who is also the mother of 17-year-old son Pax, wore a strapless brown dress for the occasion and accessorized it with gold cuffs, while her children dressed alike on the red carpet.

Maddox and Knox opted for edgy-looking dresses like Vivienne and Shiloh to coordinate with their mother in neutral dresses. Meanwhile, Zahra wore a floor-length silver dress that appeared to be the same Elie Saab Couture dress that Jolie wore at the 2014 Academy Awards.

Angelina Jolie Oscar

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Related: Watch Angelina Jolie’s fight against eternity The villain in a new trailer: “Let’s finish it”

in a eternityJulie plays Thena, a warrior with incredible strength, speed and endurance.

Based on a fictional race of superhumans from Marvel Comics, eternity Directed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Chow and also stars salma Hayeke Kit Harington Richard Madden Camille Nanjianie Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, Ma Dong-seok, Lauren Ridloff and Lia McHugh.

Angelina Jolie

Valerie McConne / Getty Images

Julie I talked to people about her role In 2019, she shared at the time that her kids are “happy” that she plays such a strong character.

said Julie, who described Thena as a “warrior”.

“I’ll have to work hard to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe what it deserves,” he added.

RELATED VIDEO: How Angelina Jolie and her children survived the pandemic: “We’ve all gotten too good at Dark Tag”

Last month, Nanjiani, 43, said Entertainment tonight He learned a lot working with Julie and Hayek, 55, on the set of the Marvel movie.

“Angie, you’re not going back to her trailer. Hey Always hanging in the group. “He was always with everyone,” he said. “So I realized that what he does in front of the camera is only part of the job.”

“It was Salma who always dined and people ran out,” Nanjiani continued. “They are fantastic. I learned a lot from watching them. Just like being a pro, you know? I was very impressed. They are always on time, they know all the words, they think very well about how to work and they really wanted to have a family. “

Angelina Jolie

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Do you want to receive the most important stories from people every day of the week? Subscribe to the new podcastAnd people every day, For essential celebrity, entertainment, and human news Monday through Friday.

He added: “A lot of things are about how you relate to people. You create a community, you create a family, you create a group. And they both go in front of the camera, they are movie stars. They are great in a movie. “

eternity It comes out in theaters on November 5th.

