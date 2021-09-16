Angelina Jolie presses to restore the law on violence against women

Angelina Jolie

The American superstar met with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, and Gender Policy Council Co-Chair Jennifer Klein to plead the case.

The star, who admitted she feared for the safety of my entire family during her marriage to Brad Pitt in a shocking interview with The Guardian earlier this month, met with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the communications director Kate Bedingfield, and co-chair of the White House Gender Policy Council, Jennifer Klein, on Wednesday, Sept. 14 to plead the case.

The Violence Against Women Act was signed by former President Bill Clinton in 1994, but after years of strong conservative opposition, the law lapsed with the end of the federal government in 2018-2019.

Jolie also addressed reporters, explaining that women urgently need legal protection against violent and abusive behavior.

“What is happening is a health crisis, and it will be resolved if we consider it as an aid to families,” he explained.

After the meeting, Psaki tweeted: «This morning I briefly met the tireless and committed #AngelinaJolie to talk about the importance of re-authorizing the law on violence against women and the importance of continuing to fight for women, children. and families all over the world “.

