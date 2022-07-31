Angelina Jolie proudly shows off the tattoos on her back accompanied by her daughter Zahara for a walk in Rome

01 Jul 2022 – 9:00 p.m.



Angelina Jolie took a break from the recording of her new movie to take a walk through the streets of Italy with her daughter Zahara. The actress, always elegant, He wore a spectacular outfit that revealed the tattoos on his back.

Mother and daughter were caught by the paparazzi while visiting some stores in Rome, something that the actress often does in Los Angeles, where she lives with her daughters.

The protagonist of “Maleficent” is in the European country recording the feature film “Without Blood”, which is directed by her and stars Mexican star Salma Hayek. The famous actresses meet again after appearing in the “Eternals” saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This is how Angelina Jolie wore her tattoos in Italy

Angelina Jolie is a fan of tattoos and has many throughout her body. The most famous of them are clearly seen on her arms and back and that the Hollywood star tends to look unapologetic.

In the images released by the Daily Mail, Angelina Jolie looked fresh in an elegant white ensemble consisting of wide pants and a loose blouse that again revealed the many brands she has.

The interpreter, who was always holding hands with Zahara, completed her outfit with a pair of Valentino sandals in tan color and gold details, according to the British newspaper’s website.

For her part, Zahara wore a striking skirt with a monochrome print that she accompanied with a black crop top tied at her waist and a pair of Converse sneakers. Additionally, she added a pair of silver earrings.

Angelina’s walk with the young woman born in Ethiopia occurs amid rumors of estrangement with Shiloh, her first biological daughter with the protagonist of “Seven”, who is also with them in Italy, but they did not go out together, Hollywood Life revealed.

Brad Pitt’s ex also had a tattoo in her honor, but after finishing their relationship she decided to erase it from her body. In June of last year she dazzled in a commercial where she showed the marks drawn on her skin.

In the middle of last year, a new ink drawing was also known that added to those he already had, a phrase written in Italian that says: “Eppur if you move”, whose meaning in Spanish is: “However, it moves”.

