Angelina Jolie proves that she is the queen of boho style

If we are looking to follow in the footsteps of a famous to see ourselves in trend fashion, Angelina Jolie is your best option.

The actress who starred in the Disney movie “Maleficent” is known worldwide for her exquisite taste for fashion.

Whether on a business trip or a simple walk with your children, the famous Hollywood star always looks dazzling in her outfits.

This time we will show you how Angelina Jolie gave style classes wearing loose dresses.

bohemian is in fashion





The also businesswoman knows very well how to always be in trend and with the most current looks in entertainment.

The “boho” outfits are the most chic in this 2022 and the protagonist of the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” was not going to be left out.

This is a perfect example of how to wear a bohemian dress with great elegance. and sophistication to look great in those moments where we must stand out with our appearance.

A baggy model that makes us think of that decade of the 30s or 40s resurfaced in the middle of 2022.

Angelina Jolie demonstrates how to combine baggy clothes with a blazer





Because we opt for a bohemian style and oversize doesn’t mean we can’t add an extra touch of finesse.

In this photograph in the company of his daughter during a walk, the practicality is evident and versatile that can be the combination between dress and blazer.

In this way, a simple trip to the supermarket to do the shopping or a walk through the mall becomes a catwalk show where you are the protagonist.

An already known fact is that for the celebrity the best shades that go with their personality and skin color are dark.

That is why it is not surprising to see the actress preferring the color black, navy blue opaque gray when it comes to dressing.

Although this does not mean that your wardrobe does not have more vivid colors, of what multiple occasions surprised the public with striking and multicolored combinations.

Definitely, the actress is the queen of bohemian style with loose dresses to look great and on trend for any occasion.