Angelina Jolie published a sad photo of the Ukraine war

Angelina Jolie is an American actress, model, philanthropist, voice actress, director, screenwriter, producer, and women’s rights activist who owns brilliant talent. Thanks to these great artistic gifts, she has participated in successful films of Hollywood thus being one of the actresses most loved by the world public.

At 46 years of age, the protagonist of “Maleficent” It has a spectacular beauty that continues to garner daily followers from all over the world, who do not stop praising the talented artist. A clear example of this was her presentation at a recent premiere of the film “The Eternals”.

2021 did not start in the best way for the ex-wife of the American actor, Brad Pitt, since she was quite far from everyone and that worried her followers. Luckily this is behind us and now the protagonists of this new film of Marvel they are going to the various presentations of it in various cities around the world. This new superhero film marks a new generation of films for the famous comics company.

On the other hand, since August last year, Angelina Joliehas an official account of Instagram where he shares various moments of his work and personal life. On this occasion she the ex-wife of Brad Pitt published a sad image that belongs to the war of Ukraine. It went viral on the network since, in addition to being shared by his followers, it was noted in various news portals.

This photograph tells the story of: “A pale-faced pregnant woman lies on a stretcher. Her left hip is covered in blood as she is carried from a hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which has just been hit by an airstrike. The gripping image, captured by photographer Evgeniy Maloletka for the Associated Press, sums up the civilian toll of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The strike was shared and condemned around the world, but little was known about the woman herself. Now, the AP is reporting that the woman and her baby died in horrific conditions after the hospital attack: they arrived for surgery with their pelvis crushed and their hip severed.The woman, whose name has not been publicly released, is part of a number of civilians killed by the war in Ukraine, which the United Nations puts at 596, although it said it believes the real numbers are considerably higher.